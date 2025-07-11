Latest
Lord’s Vengeance

By
|
July 11, 2025 1:05 p.m.
The Department of Homeland Security posted an explicitly Christian nationalist and violent video on Facebook Reels captioned “Here I am, send me” about how Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Patrol are delivering the Lord’s justice. Special thanks to TPM Reader DC for bringing this to our attention.

Facebook Reel posted by the Department of Homeland Security
