Looking at the Map

By
|
July 8, 2021 4:46 p.m.

Good breakdown here of how the Ashli Babbitt martyr narrative migrated from neo-Nazi and white supremacist websites to far right members of Congress and finally to Trump’s mouth.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
