Latest
1 hour ago
It Doesn’t Sound Like Flynn’s Judge Is Done With His Case Just Yet
2 hours ago
MI AG Pushes For Speedy Hearing After Barber Defying Stay-At-Home Order Gets Legal Win
3 hours ago
House Dems Target Trump’s Effort To Tilt The Playing Field For White GOP Voters

Looking at the Data

By
|
May 12, 2020 7:49 p.m.

Let me share with you some graphs of the COVID19 outbreak in New York, across the United States and then their relationship to each other.

First, here’s the COVID19 outbreak in the State of New York.

Here’s the outbreak across the United States.

Here’s the outbreak in New York State compared to the rest of the United States excluding New York State. One noteworthy detail in this set is that the percentage of tests coming back positive have been in alignment in New York and the rest of the country for five or the last 7 days and falling over that period. Today both were at 7% positive.

I’ve been following the outbreak of Wisconsin since the in-person primary on April 7th. The current numbers show a lot of good signs. The number of new cases per day is following while the pace of testing continues to grow. Today the number of tests coming back positive is 4%.

All graphs by TPM; data from The COVID Tracking Project.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
IHME Projections Site (COVID-19 epidemic model which has become the canonical model for many states and hospitals.)
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30