Editors' Blog

Local Pol Bounced Hard Over Data Center

by
09.01.26 | 10:18 pm

Tonight in Independence, Missouri, hometown of Harry Truman, city councilman John Perkins got absolutely rocked, losing a recall election with 68% voting to end his term immediately over his vote for a big data center. Construction is already underway on the 400 acre, $150 billion Nebius AI data center. The city council apparently gave the data center a 90% tax abatement, according to the linked TV story. So you get the sense that Perkins was flying a bit close to the sun.

Five council members voted for the data center. One lost reelection and another failed in a run for mayor. Now Perkins is out. So three down out of five apparently.

Thanks to TPM Reader BC for letting us know.

Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
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