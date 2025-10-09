TPM's 25th Anniversary Live Show - Get Tickets Now!
Listen to This: Lowkey Shutdown

By
|
October 9, 2025 1:11 p.m.
Kate and Josh analyze the oddly muted shutdown, as well as the alarming escalation of state violence in Chicago.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

