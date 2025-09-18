Listen To This: Kirk Aftermath

Kate and Josh discuss the Charlie Kirk killing and its fallout, the Republicans’ stopgap bill and leadership’s refusal to endorse Zohran Mamdami.
You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.
Kate and Josh discuss the Charlie Kirk killing and its fallout, the Republicans’ stopgap bill and leadership’s refusal to endorse Zohran Mamdami.
You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.
Let me start by noting the obvious: What we saw yesterday with Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension by ABC News was a…
Neither of these deals have been realized. But I want to flag something on the horizon that is potentially a…
We’ve now heard the first official word about the murder of Charlie Kirk as part of the official charges brought…