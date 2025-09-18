Latest
Listen To This: Kirk Aftermath

By
|
September 18, 2025 3:33 p.m.
Kate and Josh discuss the Charlie Kirk killing and its fallout, the Republicans’ stopgap bill and leadership’s refusal to endorse Zohran Mamdami.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

