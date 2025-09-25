Latest
Listen To This: Cancelling Disney+ Is The Best Disinfectant

By
|
September 25, 2025 11:49 a.m.
Kate and Josh talk Kimmel’s return, the corruption of the White House and how regular people keep smacking down Trump’s authoritarian attacks.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

Jackie Wilhelm is TPM's associate publisher, based in New York.
