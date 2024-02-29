Listen To This: Bye Mitch

A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Kate and Josh talk about Mitch McConnell’s big announcement and the primaries in South Carolina and Michigan.
You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.
A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Kate and Josh talk about Mitch McConnell’s big announcement and the primaries in South Carolina and Michigan.
You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.
Mitch McConnell is one of those perhaps historic figures for whom the greatness of his skill and impact are matched…
Admittedly it was without those delicious atmospherics. But the substance was pretty close. Donald Trump now owes the state of…
Here’s a good HuffPost piece from TPM alum Igor Bobic. They went to what we might call “IVF Sad” Republicans…