Latest
3 hours ago
Jackson: Supreme Court Does Not Endorse 5th Circuit’s ‘Extraordinary’ Interference In Louisiana Map Case
4 hours ago
Democrats Find McHenry More Palatable Than Jordan, But Wait For Republicans To Make First Move 
9 hours ago
BREAKING: SIDNEY POWELL PLEADS GUILTY IN GEORGIA CASE
2 days ago
‘This Is The Moment’: Some House Republicans Push To Expand McHenry’s Power Amid Speakership Circus

Listen To This: Biden’s Biggest Climate Win Is In Danger

TPM Illustrations/https://rebeccaleber.com/
By
|
October 19, 2023 5:46 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Kate chats with Vox Senior Reporter Rebecca Leber about how the Inflation Reduction Act is faring a year after passage, and the threats that lie ahead as Republicans try to take back the White House.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Jackie Wilhelm is TPM's associate publisher, based in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: