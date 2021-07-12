Latest
2 hours ago ago
Trump Brags That He ‘Became Worse’ After Impeachments
16 hours ago ago
‘A Lovefest’: Trump Peddles More Jan. 6 Revisionist History While Hinting 2024 Run
UNITED STATES - MAY 12: Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., is seen in the Capitol Visitor Center before House Republicans voted to remove Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., from the position of House Republican Conference Chair on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
19 hours ago ago
Kinzinger Rips Fellow GOPers Who Invoked Nazi-Era Imagery To Pan Biden Vaccination Push

Just Two Minutes

By
|
July 12, 2021 9:21 a.m.

We’re in the final stretch of this year’s second annual drive for The TPM Journalism Fund. If TPM is important to you and you want to support our efforts, please click right here. It takes just a few moments and it’s super important for our operation.

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: