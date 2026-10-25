Join Us On Election Night

We’ll be sharing more details with you over the course of the next week. But I wanted to let you know we’re trying something new and exciting with our election night coverage. We’ll be doing a live video-cast for the evening, including me, our publisher Joe Ragazzo and the rest of our editorial team coming in to discuss different races as the evening goes on. Think of it as a TPM version of what you might see if you spent the evening watching MS NOW or CNN. Basically it will be a mix of the latest results (and looking under the hood at details in key counties and precincts which tells you where things are really going) and discussion of what it all means. I hope you’ll join us.