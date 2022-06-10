Join Us At Noon For A Discussion Of Last Night’s Hearing

Latest
Trumpworld Lied To Your Face About The Election
Jan. 6 Panel Is Drawing A Straight Line From Trump To The Proud Boys And Oath Keepers
Trump Tries Mid-Meltdown To Discredit Ivanka For Admitting She Knew Daddy Lost The Election
Paladino: Hey, I’m Just Repeating Stuff I Heard Without Doing Any Critical Thinking!

June 10, 2022
Dear Reader,

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

Sincerely,
TPM Staff
