Job Cuts Hit Medicare

Critical development overnight both in terms of immediate impact on tens of millions of Americans and the political dynamics of the moment. Overnight, big rounds of firings got underway at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services — the folks who run the Medicare system — as well as the FDA. Those who evaluate medical devices and administer Obamacare were also hit. More here.
February 16, 2025 9:25 p.m.
February 16, 2025 8:24 p.m.
February 16, 2025 2:57 p.m.
