I’m watching Jensen Huang’s increasingly public bid to be reinstated as CEO of NVIDIA, a company he and many of his Silicon Valley allies clearly see as his. I’m unclear how much to see this as a kind of fantasy or fan fiction or a process of Silicon Valley corporate governance. Remember that something broadly similar happened with OpenAI’s Sam Altman. He was dismissed as CEO, for never entirely explained departures from the original mission of the company. Then he was returned to power — something like a dictator triumphantly returning from a failed coup. Most of the board who fired him got the boot and that was that. We’ll see what happens here. The board is probably going to have to explain just why they forced him out. There’s a lot to choose from. But just which of the reasons or what mix remains unclear.

What I’m struck by however is the mix of the omnipotence of the Silicon Valley elect — the billionaire-founder CEOs and their mostly centi-millionaire hype-men/attendants (call this the David Sacks class) — combined with the equal reality that it does not seem like any of these guys have entirely absorbed just how staggeringly unpopular they and their entire industry has become. They also don’t seem to have grasped how unpopular Trump — with whom they’ve cast their lots — has become. They and Trump are locked in this kind of superhero electro-hug in which each is making the other more unpopular, a kind of electrical transfer and mutual intensification of unpopularity.

I don’t know where this is going. But the combination of these two realities is highly, highly unstable: their oblivious omnipotence within their domain and their wild unpopularity, the rising opposition to them outside of that domain. Is Jensen too big to fail? Too big for corporate governance? Is he simply too awesome, as judged by the standards of his class, which numbers maybe two or three dozen people?

This seems to be the present set of questions.