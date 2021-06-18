Check Back Tomorrow

We have a Josh Kovensky must-read coming Saturday. You won’t want to miss it, even on a holiday weekend. Trust me: it’s a lot of fun.
Latest Edblog
-
|June 18, 2021 12:42 p.m.
We’re off to a solid start to our second annual drive for The TPM Journalism Fund. It’s super important for…
-
|June 18, 2021 12:30 p.m.
The Senate minority leader is showing a bit more of his cards than usual.
-
|June 18, 2021 12:28 p.m.
As I noted below, my first reaction to the news that Juneteenth was becoming a federal holiday was shock. Given…