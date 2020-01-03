Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 06: Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort leaves the Prettyman Federal Courthouse after a bail hearing November 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. Manafort and his former business partner Richard Gates both pleaded not guilty Monday to a 12-charge indictment that included money laundering and conspiracy. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
3 hours ago
New Mueller Docs Tie Manafort More Closely To Ukraine Pressure Campaign
3 hours ago
Pelosi Stops Short Of Threatening Impeachment Delay While Bashing McConnell
3 hours ago
Trump Insists Soleimani Was Killed ‘To Stop A War’

It Was Manafort All Along

By
|
January 3, 2020 7:29 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Josh Kovensky’s got an update here on yet more nuggets of information and clues tying Paul Manafort to the origins of the Trump/Giuliani extortion campaign in Ukraine. This particular meeting is only one part of the equation. But as we and others have explained previously it’s pretty clear that all the conspiracy theories we’re now familiar with originated with Russian intelligence and Manafort himself. The two stories are one story.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: