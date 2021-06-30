Latest
6 mins ago ago
Another GOPer Invokes The Holocaust To Complain About COVID Measures
2 hours ago ago
Second Oath Keeper Charged With Capitol Attack Conspiracy Pleads Guilty
3 hours ago ago
Few Republican Defections As House Passes Jan. 6 Select Committee

It Happened Again

By
|
June 30, 2021 6:32 p.m.

A Republican lawmaker from Washington State wears a Star of David to an anti-masking, anti-vaccine event to protest the oppression of COVID dissidents.

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: