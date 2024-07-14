Instrument Settings

Latest
July 14, 2024 1:44 p.m.
There are a handful of new polls which have come out in the last 24 hours, all before the events of yesterday afternoon. They each show Biden either one or two points behind or the same margin ahead, with the average leaning toward the former. This is roughly back, though not quite, to where they were the day before the debate.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
