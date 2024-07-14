Instrument Settings

There are a handful of new polls which have come out in the last 24 hours, all before the events of yesterday afternoon. They each show Biden either one or two points behind or the same margin ahead, with the average leaning toward the former. This is roughly back, though not quite, to where they were the day before the debate.
|July 14, 2024 1:29 p.m.
Political violence and especially electoral violence strike at the heart of the open, free and democratic choice-making upon which our…
|July 14, 2024 10:31 a.m.
A few days ago, at the heart of the Biden bonfire, I told someone: Do you really imagine that the…
|July 13, 2024 11:35 p.m.
We now have more information on the questions I discussed below. We now appear to have a better idea of…