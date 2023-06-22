Latest
2 hours ago
Moms For Liberty Chapter Apologizes After Using Hitler Quote In Newsletter That Argued They Are Not An Extremist Group
2 hours ago
House Ethics Committee Expands Investigation Into Santos, Won’t Pause Inquiry Amid DOJ Case 
6 hours ago
Despite Repeated Vows Not To, House GOPers Are Again Proposing Social Security And Medicare Cuts
1 day ago
How Trump Already Duped The Judge In The MAL Case

In Range

By
|
June 22, 2023 6:37 p.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
NEW!
A FREE email newsletter from Josh Marshall An email newsletter from Josh Marshall

We might actually get to $350,000 in the TPM Journalism Fund drive tonight. We’re currently at $341,893. Wanna help us hit this key milestone? Just click right here.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: