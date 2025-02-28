Important Poll Data

Latest
February 28, 2025 10:45 a.m.
New survey data out from Navigator research shows the profound public concern and anger over the cuts in the Musk wilding spree. Unsurprisingly, voters are more concerned than almost anything by Trump and Musk shutting down cancer cure research (and research into cures for other diseases) in the U.S. 71% of independents says they’re concerned or very concerned about it. 65% percent of voters over all. It’s also something they’ve heard the least about. Here’s the raw data for the poll and a powerpoint.

And here’s the chart on Elon and the billionaires.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
