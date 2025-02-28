Important Poll Data

Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

New survey data out from Navigator research shows the profound public concern and anger over the cuts in the Musk wilding spree. Unsurprisingly, voters are more concerned than almost anything by Trump and Musk shutting down cancer cure research (and research into cures for other diseases) in the U.S. 71% of independents says they’re concerned or very concerned about it. 65% percent of voters over all. It’s also something they’ve heard the least about. Here’s the raw data for the poll and a powerpoint.

And here’s the chart on Elon and the billionaires.