Important Drive Update!

We need to get to $325,000 today to stay on track for our goal in this year’s Annual TPM Journalism Fund Drive. Can you help us get there? We don’t need that many contributors this afternoon to get us to this benchmark. Can you help us? A contribution in any amount is a big, big help. Just click here and be part of the drive, part of TPM’s resilience, growth and vitality. Click right here. And then if you have an extra moment, drop me a line and let me know why you did. I’ll keep our club updated.

Update: Now just $1,868 to go to get to today’s benchmark!

Update II: Boom! We made it to and past $325,000. Thank you! Can we get to $330,000 tonight? Now just $3,461 to go. I think we can do this. Let’s do this !!!!!