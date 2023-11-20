Latest
The Fight For Abortion Access In Ohio Isn’t Over
Imagine That

By
|
November 20, 2023 11:07 a.m.
A ‘faith-based’ leader of Moms for Liberty in Philly turns out to be (subscription required) a registered sex offender. But don’t worry: He says he was framed. It was part of a squabble from when he was part of the LaRouche movement back in Chicago, he claims.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
