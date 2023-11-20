Imagine That

A ‘faith-based’ leader of Moms for Liberty in Philly turns out to be (subscription required) a registered sex offender. But don’t worry: He says he was framed. It was part of a squabble from when he was part of the LaRouche movement back in Chicago, he claims.
Latest
2 days agoThe Fight For Abortion Access In Ohio Isn’t Over
4 days agoWe Talked To George Santos’ ‘Botox’ Doctor And Got Skincare Advice For The Scandal Spotlight
4 days ago‘High Roller’: Bombshells From Santos Report Include Imaginary Maserati, Spending Sprees On Casinos, ‘Botox’ And OnlyFans
4 days agoSenate Democrats Punt On Supreme Court Oversight In Favor Of Early Vacation
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|November 19, 2023 10:11 a.m.
AI and who runs the company-cum-non-profit OpenAI is far from much that concerns TPM. But I felt I had to…
-
|November 17, 2023 5:44 p.m.
You’ve probably seen the news that Open AI, which created ChatGPT, has fired CEO Sam Altman because the board concluded…
-
|November 17, 2023 12:51 p.m.
It may not get a lot of attention. In a way it doesn’t matter since I don’t think anyone cares…
-
|November 17, 2023 12:24 p.m.
As I’ve engaged with TPM Readers in response to yesterday’s Backchannel post and other recent posts on the same topic,…