The White House is now saying that the demand letter to Harvard was sent by mistake and Trump is mad Harvard didn’t realize that.
Latest
3 hours agoSCOTUS Freezes Alien Enemy Removals In Rare, Urgent, Late-Night Order
2 days agoAdministration’s Dubious Trustworthiness Permeates Hearing On Trump Election Order
2 days agoEd Martin Did Not Report Big Chunks Of His Right Wing Punditry To The Senate
3 days agoUsing Bob Dylan Lyrics, Judge Seems To Inch Closer To Win For DOGE In Africa Agency Case
Latest Editors' Blog
|April 19, 2025 12:39 p.m.
New from The Miami Herald … Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has directed state law enforcement officers to stand down…
|April 19, 2025 11:46 a.m.
One of the most important stories in some time came out two days ago. But with so much else going…
|April 18, 2025 7:47 p.m.
For a couple weeks, the green world has been rife with rumors that the Trump White House was preparing a…