Hive Maintenance Scheduled for January 16, 2:15 pm ET

As part of a larger effort to find long-term solutions to make sure our members are having a good user experience in The Hive, the forums will be undergoing some much-needed maintenance today, January 16, at 2:15 p.m. ET. During this time, the Hive will be read-only with most features, including the ability to comment, unavailable for about an hour. The updates and maintenance will increase the speed and reliability of The Hive server going forward. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us at siteissues@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LATEST
Morning Memo
Renee Good Suffered Multiple Gunshot Wounds
01.16.26 | 10:40 am
Where Things Stand
Senate Takes Big Step Toward Funding Gov’t as Some Dems Demand ICE Constraints
01.15.26 | 5:44 pm
Five Points
Trump Threatened to Invoke the Insurrection Act — He’ll Need an Insurrection First
01.15.26 | 3:53 pm
News
Fed Judges Rejects GOP Claim That California Maps Were Racially Gerrymandered After SCOTUS Texas Ruling
01.15.26 | 12:04 pm