Here’s Why We Do the Prime AF Push

By
|
August 17, 2021 3:29 p.m.

A few of you have asked why we’re doing our Prime Ad Free (AF) trial. So I wanted to explain. In this drive we need at least 1,000 Prime members to upgrade to Prime AF. We know there are at least a thousand who – once they try it – will want to upgrade just because they prefer it. Believe me, it’s a lot better. So our two week free trial is really just a diabolical plan to figure out who those 1000+ members are.

We already have just under 600 Prime members who’ve started a Prime AF trial over the last week. So we’re making progress. But this is why we’re asking.

Can you try the trial? We’ve made it super easy. You just click here (and it’s just as easy to turn it off.) If it’s not for you, no problem. We ask nothing else. You still get two weeks of a faster less cluttered version of the site. Like I said, we’re just trying to find out which members are the ones who will want to upgrade once they give it a try. Are you one of them? We can’t know till you try, can we?

Just as a reminder: Prime AF ($9.99) is four dollars more a months Prime ($5.99). So just the price of a fancy cup of coffee.

Thanks for listening. And thank you for being a member.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
