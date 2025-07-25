Here We Are

Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

Even today this is quite astonishing. FCC Chair Brendan Carr is making the rounds of conservative media bragging that to allow the Paramount/Skydance merger the company agreed to put in embed a political commissar at CBS (dubbed a “bias monitor”) who will report directly to Donald Trump on whether the news content is acceptable. This is Skydance, which is a creature of the Ellison family. So I would imagine it didn’t require that much pressure. But that’s where we are.