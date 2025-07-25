Here We Are

Even today this is quite astonishing. FCC Chair Brendan Carr is making the rounds of conservative media bragging that to allow the Paramount/Skydance merger the company agreed to put in embed a political commissar at CBS (dubbed a “bias monitor”) who will report directly to Donald Trump on whether the news content is acceptable. This is Skydance, which is a creature of the Ellison family. So I would imagine it didn’t require that much pressure. But that’s where we are.
