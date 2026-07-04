Happy 4th, People!

Happy Fourth, TPM Readers. If you’re interested in hearing what I and three other TPMers love about this country check out this week’s edition of the podcast. This week Kate and I (The TPM Show with Josh and Kate) got together with Joe Ragazzo and Josh Kovensky (The TPM Social Club) for a combined episode where we discussed the news of the week, our July 4th hot takes and what we love about this country. If you’re a regular listener it’ll be on your phone or other device or you can watch or listen here.
LATEST
The Weekender
‘I’m Mad at Trump’: Even Trumpers Can’t Stand How Shoddy the Great American State Fair Is
07.04.26 | 8:00 am
Morning Memo
Former Olympian Charged with One Count of Felony Vandalism In Reflecting Pool Saga
07.03.26 | 9:34 am
News
Chicago FBI Head Ousted; Official Account Claims He Wasn’t ‘On Board’ With Trump
07.03.26 | 8:06 am
Cafe
There Was a White House Playbook for Selling Unpopular Foreign Policy Ideas. Trump Has Thrown It Away.
07.03.26 | 8:00 am