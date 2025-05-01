Grinder Rubes

When I got word this morning that Mike Waltz was making his final swirl around the National Security Advising bowl I set myself to thinking: what’s the stupidest way this could play out. I tried, readers, and I failed as we’ve now learned that Marco Rubio will be taking over as interim National Security Advisor. I should point out that Marco Rubio is now Secretary of State, Administrator of USAID, National Security Advisor and Archivist of the United States (head of the National Archives). I’m not at all joking about any of that. It’s possibly there are yet other jobs I’ve forgotten.
Latest
2 hours agoNorth Carolina Appeals Court Allows Republican Power Grab On State Election Board
2 hours agoA Judge Finally Rules Trump Can’t Apply Alien Enemies Act To Alleged Gang Members In The First Place
4 hours agoRepublicans Coalesce Around Medicaid Work Requirements, Pretending It Won’t Impact Millions Of Enrollees
1 day agoWhere Things Stand Now In The Abrego Garcia Case
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|May 1, 2025 2:17 p.m.
Yesterday I excoriated Politico for a deeply ingenuous report on GOP Medicaid cuts, now presenting the matter as something congressional…
-
|May 1, 2025 12:19 p.m.
A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Kate and Josh check in on the polling,…
-
|May 1, 2025 11:24 a.m.
There’s been an emerging scandal in Florida for a few weeks now that directly affects not only Ron DeSantis but…