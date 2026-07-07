Great Start! Thank You. Help Us Build This Momentum!

First, thank you to everyone who has contributed since we kicked off this year’s Annual TPM Journalism Fund Drive this morning. We’re now past $100,000 toward our goal of $500,000 for the drive. We truly appreciate it. To keep this going please click here to contribute. (See this post below for a bit more on the drive and here for why it’s so important this year.) One additional thing to add to the community part of this drive and the TPM community itself: if you contribute, drop us a line to let us know why. (Send it to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com with the subject line: “TPM J Fund”) What made you want to contribute? What is important to you about TPM? What role does it play in your news and politics world? Different ways to answer it but basically, “why?” We’ll publish them here. Again, thank you and keep those contributions coming.