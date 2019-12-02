Editor's Brief

Good Reference Material

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 26: Ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By
|
December 2, 2019 2:07 p.m.

Here’s a helpful article by Philip Bump in the Post.

Bump takes the GOP claims of Ukraine election interference at face value and looks at what they amount to. As he shows pretty clearly, even taken on their face the alleged evidence is basically absurd. It amounts to information coming out of Ukraine – not by the government – about Paul Manafort’s criminal activities and the fact that a few government officials said negative things about Trump on social media, largely in reaction to Trump’s saying Russia was entitled to annex Crimea.

