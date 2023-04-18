When we started this year’s annual TPM membership drive we needed to add at least 500 new subscribers. We’re now just 38 new subscribers short of that goal.
Latest
3 hours agoCori Bush Joins Chorus Of Progressive Dems Calling For Thomas’ Impeachment
5 hours agoFox News Settles With Dominion For $787.5 Million
7 hours agoAnti-Abortion Group Underplays Lower Court Conflicts As It Urges Supreme Court To Butt Out Of Mifepristone Case
8 hours agoAn Oklahoma Newspaper Caught County Officials Discussing Killing Reporters And Lynching Black People
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|April 18, 2023 6:29 p.m.
Two more Republican members of Florida’s congressional delegation have completely ignored Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plea to hold off on…
-
|April 18, 2023 3:02 p.m.
I wanted to share some thoughts on AI, artificial intelligence. The part of the discussion that has my attention is…
-
|April 18, 2023 11:30 a.m.
And now we know: there was no last minute deal to settle the Dominion defamation case against Fox News. Jury…