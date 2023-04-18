Latest
Cori Bush Joins Chorus Of Progressive Dems Calling For Thomas’ Impeachment
Fox News Settles With Dominion For $787.5 Million
Anti-Abortion Group Underplays Lower Court Conflicts As It Urges Supreme Court To Butt Out Of Mifepristone Case
An Oklahoma Newspaper Caught County Officials Discussing Killing Reporters And Lynching Black People

April 18, 2023
When we started this year’s annual TPM membership drive we needed to add at least 500 new subscribers. We’re now just 38 new subscribers short of that goal.

Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
