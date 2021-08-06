Give This a Try

If you’re already a member you can get TPM with no ads at all ever for just four dollars more a month, just the price of a ritzy cappuccino at your local coffee shop. The site gets faster, cleaner. It’s a very different experience. And right now we’ll let you test drive Prime AF for two weeks at no charge. This is a great improvement to your site experience and it is also a big help for TPM. It’s as simple as clicking one button to turn on the trial and one to turn it off if it’s not for you. Can you give it a try? I promise you’ll love the difference and it’s a big help to our operation. Just click right here.
Latest
4 hours ago agoFast-Tracked Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Passage Derailed By Single Senator’s Fit Of Budget Hawkery
4 hours ago agoTucker Carlson Suggests Biden Will Hijack Hungary’s Election In Cozy Orbán Interview
8 hours ago agoHow Right-Wingers Used A Single Whataburger Meal To Blame Immigrants For COVID
Latest Edblog
-
|August 6, 2021 2:46 p.m.
A central mystery of the Delta variant in recent weeks hasn’t just been limited data but also wildly inconsistent data….
-
|August 6, 2021 12:08 p.m.
There was a heated school board meeting last night down in Buncombe County, North Carolina, which includes Asheville. The topic…
-
|August 6, 2021 10:28 a.m.
Great deep dive into the American right-wing’s love affair with authoritarian nationalist Viktor Orbán. Tucker Carlson is actually late to…