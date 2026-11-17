The choice of who to pick to lead the GAO (Government Accountability Office) is one of those subjects that is at once hopelessly niche and technical but also foundational to, among other things, making presidents follow the law. Specifically, the GAO serves as the watchdog keeping track of what crooked operators like Russ Vought at OMB are doing. So Trump has nominated Eric Ueland, one of Vought’s deputies, to run GAO. But we’re already seeing signs that Ueland’s nomination might have difficulties even in the lame duck Republican Senate. Sens. Curtis and Collins are signaling they may not be on board. Remember, too, that unlike the other new senators, Sherrod Brown will get sworn in mid-Decemeber rather than January 3rd, since John Husted was serving out an unexpired term. So it’s not clear yet that this is a done deal. Meanwhile, Bobby Kogan, senior director of federal budget policy at the Center for American Progress, notes that notwithstanding the 15-year term, Ueland could be removed in 2029 with a Democratic trifecta.