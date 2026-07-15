Full National Emergency?

CNN is reporting new information about a sprawling and intensive leak investigation at the White House, with officials being asked to turn in phones, all to figure out who embarrassed the president by reporting on the fiasco about Qatar Force One. The probe is being led by Kash Patel (who holds some role at FBI) and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.
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