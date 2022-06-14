It occurs to me that some may read the post below about the US and Saudi Arabia as an indictment, that the policy decision is a mistake. That’s not my thinking at all. I think that given our options and our needs it is definitely the right decision. I do think the Ukraine War was the breaking point. Once Russia invaded Ukraine the need to deal with global energy markets became critical and Ukraine was our core strategic interest. Regardless, it’s the right decision. Mostly because it’s the only decision.
