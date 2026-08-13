Final Countdown!!!

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LATEST
The Franchise
New Balancing Act: Trump-Backed Pennsylvania Guv Nom Kinda Sorta Admits Trump Lost in 2020
08.13.26 | 2:00 pm
News
DHS Spied on Churches, Libraries and Union Halls in Minneapolis Protest Crackdown, Defense Attorney Alleges
08.13.26 | 12:59 pm
Cafe
The Justice Department Is a Glorified Pro-Trump Law Firm Now
08.13.26 | 12:49 pm
Morning Memo
Trump DOJ Pops Up Out of Nowhere to Try to Get Judge Thrown Off the IRS Case
08.13.26 | 11:32 am