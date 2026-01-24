Federal Agents Kill Another Person in Minneapolis

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz says he has spoken with the White House after federal agents shot and killed another man in Minneapolis this morning.

I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now. — Governor Tim Walz (@governorwalz.mn.gov) 2026-01-24T16:04:25.090Z

Video shows a group of men who appear to be federal agents wrestling another man to the ground. Several gunshots ring out, and the man goes limp.

The Star Tribune later reported the man had died, citing Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. ICE attempted to order local police officers to leave the scene, O’Hara told the Star Tribune, but O’Hara refused.