Falwell Claims Criminal Conspiracy

It sounds like Jerry Falwell Jr. may be taking legal advice from lawyers who went to Liberty University.

From CNN …

The FBI declined to comment when asked about Falwell’s concerns. Falwell, son of the university’s founder, also says he is considering filing a civil suit against “6 to 8” unnamed former employees and board members, accusing them of breaking confidentiality and non-disclosure agreements they had signed with Liberty. “The emails are stolen property,” Falwell told CNN on Tuesday, “and the fact that all these people in different states are joining together and sharing stolen emails with the press makes it a criminal conspiracy.”

Note the reference to non-disclosure agreements — part and parcel of the plutocracy age. Obviously NDAs are civil rather than criminal. So while it’s conceivable he could get a judgment against these Deep University operators, criminal conspiracy seems like a joke.

This will likely end as well as as the photoshopping claims did.