Latest
38 mins ago
CBP Detains, Separates Bahamian Child From Family Evacuating Hurricane Dorian
54 mins ago
Mar-A-Lago Intruder Convicted Over Attempt To Enter Private POTUS Club
2 hours ago
Trump: Bolton Made ‘Very Big Mistakes,’ ‘Wasn’t Getting Along’ With Rest Of Admin

Falwell Claims Criminal Conspiracy

By
|
September 11, 2019 3:25 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

It sounds like Jerry Falwell Jr. may be taking legal advice from lawyers who went to Liberty University.

From CNN …

The FBI declined to comment when asked about Falwell’s concerns.

Falwell, son of the university’s founder, also says he is considering filing a civil suit against “6 to 8” unnamed former employees and board members, accusing them of breaking confidentiality and non-disclosure agreements they had signed with Liberty.

“The emails are stolen property,” Falwell told CNN on Tuesday, “and the fact that all these people in different states are joining together and sharing stolen emails with the press makes it a criminal conspiracy.”

Note the reference to non-disclosure agreements — part and parcel of the plutocracy age. Obviously NDAs are civil rather than criminal. So while it’s conceivable he could get a judgment against these Deep University operators, criminal conspiracy seems like a joke.

This will likely end as well as as the photoshopping claims did.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: