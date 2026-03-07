We live in a time when those who rule over us mix malevolence and absurdity. We have an example of this in this Politico article. White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is telling advisors to “bring ideas to the Oval Office to lower gasoline prices in the wake of the U.S. attack on Iran.” One of the oil executive sources for this story says the White House is “looking under every rock for ideas on improving energy prices, especially gasoline prices.” Trump’s Energy and Interior Secretaries are “are getting screamed at to find some good news” on bringing down oil and gas prices.

No one looks great when they’re in the midst of a chaotic situation. But I don’t think it’s a stretch at this point to think that Trump himself and certainly the people focused on the midterms didn’t connect the dots about the near certainty that starting a regime change war would lead to at least some significant upward pressure on gas prices.