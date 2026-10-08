Do Me This Favor

If you ever spend time on Youtube I hope you’ll take a moment to subscribe to our Youtube page which you can find right here. We have a couple great podcasts with video versions as well as various conversations and interviews we’re publishing. But even if this isn’t for you simply clicking the subscribe button on our page helps more new people find our videos, find out about what we do at TPM and potentially become new TPM members. That simple button click helps us a lot. If you could take 30 seconds right now, go to this link and hit subscribe I would be so appreciative.