Department of Drag

Shortly after announcing he will sign a drag show banning bill Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is confronted with a high school picture showing him dressed as a woman. A snippy Lee called the comparison “ridiculous.” (I’d say it’s a silly gotcha. But when you do silly and malicious things that’s totally okay.)
Latest
2 hours agoAG: White Supremacists Are The ‘Most Dangerous and Most Lethal’ Domestic Terrorists
4 hours agoSchumer And Jeffries Demand Murdoch Stop Fox Hosts From Spreading False Election Narratives
7 hours agoMcCarthy Goes On Defense, Says Jan. 6 Footage Will Be Screened Before It’s Given To Tucker
8 hours agoArizona Child Welfare Director Dismissed Amid GOP Attacks Speaks Out
Latest Editors' Blog
|March 1, 2023 2:41 p.m.
The Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers has a study out today providing data on women in state…
|March 1, 2023 8:50 a.m.
Not surprisingly, the Supreme Court’s right-wing majority expressed great skepticism at the Biden White House’s debt-relief plan yesterday. What we…
|February 28, 2023 8:27 p.m.
Lots of headlines this evening that FBI Director Christopher Wray says the FBI also believes COVID originated in a leak…