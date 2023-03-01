Department of Drag

Latest
March 1, 2023 4:39 p.m.
Shortly after announcing he will sign a drag show banning bill Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is confronted with a high school picture showing him dressed as a woman. A snippy Lee called the comparison “ridiculous.” (I’d say it’s a silly gotcha. But when you do silly and malicious things that’s totally okay.)

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
