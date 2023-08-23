Latest
2 hours ago
Federal Judge Denies Mark Meadows, Jeff Clark Bids To Stave Off Arrest
1 day ago
How Tennessee’s Justice System Allows Dangerous People To Keep Guns — With Deadly Outcomes
1 day ago
Eastman Gets A Two Day Delay In Disbarment Trial – So He Can Surrender In Georgia
2 days ago
Trump Agrees To $200K Bond In Georgia Election Case

Debate Pod

By
|
August 23, 2023 3:16 p.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
NEW!
A FREE email newsletter from Josh Marshall An email newsletter from Josh Marshall

In today’s episode of the podcast, Kate Riga and I did a preview of tonight’s GOP debate. So if you’re going to be watching tonight try to listen before the show. We did our best to give pointers on what to look out for. It should be showing up in your feeds this afternoon if you subscribe.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
  • Debate Pod
    By
    |
    August 23, 2023 3:16 p.m.

    In today’s episode of the podcast, Kate Riga and I did a preview of tonight’s GOP debate. So if you’re…

  • The Hucksters of the Right
    By
    |
    August 23, 2023 10:44 a.m.

    It’s a bit off our radar. But I wanted to point your attention to this eye-popping story on defeated former…

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - MARCH 25: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks with press at the official residence during the coronavirus  (COVID - 19) pandemic at the Palacio do Alvorada March, 25, 2020 in Brasilia, Brazil. President Bolsonaro recently defended the nation's return to normality and the end of social distancing and quarantine. (Photo by Andressa Anholete / Getty Images)
  • Should Be Fun
    By
    |
    August 22, 2023 10:13 a.m.

    In addition to the prosaic matters of corruption, securities fraud, free home renovations from a donor and obstructing federal investigations,…

  • The Curious Unreality of the GOP Primary Race
    By
    |
    August 22, 2023 10:02 a.m.

    Recently we were planning debate coverage. And to do that we went back and watched one of the early 2016…

Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: