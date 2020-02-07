Debate Blog #2

Latest
By
|
February 7, 2020 9:04 p.m.
9:05 PM: This David Muir guy really typifies the worst of how the big news organizations approach foreign affairs. Most of his questions have centered on goading people into saying they’d start more wars, kill more people. There’s more to our role in the world than macho test questions about whether you would have killed this person or attacked that country. And it’s not like I’m a big pacifist. But that’s a really skewed, warped way of looking at our role in the world.

9:03 PM: Biden started the debate distant and vague. He’s at least showing energy here and focus. Not the highest standard of course.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
