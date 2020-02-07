Debate Blog

Latest
Gordon Sondland Fired As EU Ambassador, Second Impeachment Witness To Lose Job Friday
After Iowa Conflagration, The Burned Candidates Gather For A Debate
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 19: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, director of European affairs at the National Security Council, waits for the arrival of Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, before testifying during the House Intelligence Committee hearing on the impeachment inquiry of President Trump in Longworth Building on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Key Impeachment Probe Witness Vindman Escorted Out Of WH, Lawyer Says

February 7, 2020 8:11 p.m.
8:52 PM: Good on Buttigieg for not getting goaded into saying he would have ordered the assassination of Soleimani. The ABC guy definitely tried.

8:48 PM: Bernie is 100% right. Reliving, relitigating 2016 is a disaster.

8:27 PM: Biden: “The politics of the past I think was not all that bad. … I don’t know what about the past of Barack Obama and Joe Biden was so bad.”

8:21 PM: One thing I keep thinking about in these health care debates is, can someone make the point that President Trump is trying to get rid of the ACA and eliminate protections for pre-existing conditions? I’m not saying that’s all that matters. We need to build on the ACA. But politically speaking, you just can’t never mention that.

8:16 PM: I respect Sanders for saying unprompted that everyone on the stage is going to support the nominee. I don’t doubt he means it. But that’s not what’s happening with his supporters. Not most of them, but many of the most vocal. That’s a big problem for all Democrats.

8:10 PM: Good follow-ups by Stephanopoulos. Bernie constantly talks about game-changing turnout, reshaping the electorate. But his own campaigns show little evidence of that.

8:08 PM: This is a rough display. I think Biden is right that both of the current frontrunners – Sanders and Buttigieg – are big big risks as the Democratic nominee. But Sanders is just more dynamic and coherent making his case than Biden is, in this specific exchange.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
