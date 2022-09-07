Danger, Will Robinson

Prime Only Members-Only Article

September 6, 2022

Seeing his dreams of being Speaker of the House in sudden peril and having already bought lots of drapes, Kevin McCarthy has leaked to Axios his plan to save his Speakership before it ends before it can begin. He’s rolling out what he’s calling his and the House GOP’s “commitment to America”, a list of bromides that is a sort of governmental version of Bill and Ted’s famed “Be excellent to each other” imperative.

