A new article in the Post suggests that Trump lawyers Christina Bobb and Evan Corcoran both now face significant legal jeopardy in their own right and are now off the case. The article gets to this point in a somewhat meandering way. But the gist is pretty clear. Notably and in character for Trump, his attorneys appear to be in more imminent legal jeopardy than he is.
Damaged Goods!: Trump Underbusses Two Top Lawyers as Feds Circle
August 31, 2022 10:29 p.m.
