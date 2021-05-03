COVID and the Roots of Reform

NEW ROCHELLE, NEW YORK - JULY 03: Friends and family mourn the death of Conrad Coleman Jr. following his funeral service on July 03, 2020 in New Rochelle, New York. Coleman, 39, died of COVID-19 on June 20, 2020, jus...

NEW ROCHELLE, NEW YORK - JULY 03: Friends and family mourn the death of Conrad Coleman Jr. following his funeral service on July 03, 2020 in New Rochelle, New York. Coleman, 39, died of COVID-19 on June 20, 2020, just over two months after his father Conrad Coleman Sr. also died of the disease. The socially-distanced service was held at the New York Covenant Church in New Rochelle, New York which was an early epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the eastern United States. The African American community has been especially hard-hit by coronavirus pandemic, in terms of both illnesses and deaths. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS