Latest
13 hours ago
An Unexpected COVID-19 Hotspot Emerges In The Colorado Rockies
13 hours ago
Congress Scrambles To Find Remote Vote Solution Amid Crisis — Again
14 hours ago
Study: Some Patients Will Face Big Out-Of-Pocket Costs For Testing Related To COVID-19

Please Stay In Touch

By
|
March 21, 2020 7:16 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Proud of this piece from TPM’s Matt Shuham on a COVID-19 hot spot in rural Colorado around Vail. These are the kind of details we want from your area, especially if you’re a nurse, respiratory therapist, physician, hospital administrator, emergency preparedness expert, or elected official dealing with the pandemic in your community. You know the drill: Email us at talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.

Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).

COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).

Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).

Author Headshot
David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief. He oversees the news operations of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: