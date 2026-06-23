A person enters a voting booth at a polling station at Colebrook Academy and Elementary School in Colebrook, New Hampshire, on Election Day, November 5, 2024. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOS...

A person enters a voting booth at a polling station at Colebrook Academy and Elementary School in Colebrook, New Hampshire, on Election Day, November 5, 2024. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

MORE

LESS