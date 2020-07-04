Can You Try This?

We know you’re celebrating. But today is the last day to take us up on our offer of a two week free trial of Prime AF. That’s TPM with no ads of any sort ever. You can start the trial by clicking a single button. You can end the trial just as easily any time during the two weeks if you decide you don’t want to upgrade – just a single button click.

What’s more giving it a try is a big help for TPM and our incredible, hard-working staff of journalists and techs and designers who bring you the news every day. It really helps us a lot. Can you give it a try? Just click right here and our whole team thanks you in advance.